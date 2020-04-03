New support line for COVID-19 concerns

The Montrose center for mental health has a new behavioral health support line open for those struggling during this health outbreak.

As COVID-19 spreads individuals may have an increased need for counseling as anxiety, depression, addiction issues, and feelings of isolation increase.

Mental health officials are available for current clients and those needing mental health counseling.

The center now offers the center support line at (970)252-6220. It is a 24-hour phone line, open seven days a week and available whenever you need them.

Due to stay-at-home orders the center is also offering teletherapy. They encourage their clients to call the center's main number to schedule their appointments.

Mind Springs is another facility that offers a 24/7 line available and their number is (844)-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255.