New program encourages Coloradans to finish high school

A new program pushes high school dropouts in Colorado to get a diploma.

The Colorado Department of Education has launched the Workforce Diploma Pilot Program. This program is designed to get unemployed, or underemployed, Coloradans, that didn't finish high school, to go back to school and graduate. Students take online high school classes, designed for them, with an academic coach, teacher and tutors.

"Someone who has a high school diploma will earn over $230,000 more in their lifetime than someone who does not have a high school diploma. So it opens the doors for employment for people," said Greg Harp, Chief Development Officer for Graduation Alliance.

There are currently more than a hundred students in the Workforce Diploma Pilot Program.