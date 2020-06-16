New group marches for racial justice in D51 schools

A new anti-racist coalition group is stepping out in grand junction. They are taking to the streets to march to D51’s board meeting to speak on racial justice in schools.

The group who is marching today goes by RAW which stands for Right and Wrong. They say their goal is to amplify the voices of people of color.

They say the march to D51’s public meeting is a victory march after meeting with school officials.

The group presented some concerns and plans to D51 superintendent Diana Sirko and others in leadership.

They say they want to restore African American studies classes, and for those classes to be taught by a person of color.

They also pushed D51 to start a task force consisting of parents, students and school counselors to combat racism within schools.

The group plans on hosting more teaching events in the future, they also plan on holding a Juneteenth Festival on Friday, June 19.