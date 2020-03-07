New Hampshire man allegedly ordered dog to attack girlfriend

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR/CNN) – Police say a man in New Hampshire ordered his dog to attack his girlfriend

The man's attorneys argue his girlfriend attacked him and the dog acted in his defense. (Source: WMUR/CNN)

Matthew Flewelling, 47, and his girlfriend got into a fight on Thursday night, according to police. During the fight, Flewelling allegedly ordered his 120-pound Rottweiler to attack her after the victim’s son tried to intervene.

"The defendant pushed him away and closed the door on his face, and moments after he heard the defendant say 'sick ‘em dog, sick em,” Mandi Werner, the prosecutor in the case, said.

Police say the dog obeyed Flewelling’s command and bit the woman twice. Prosecutors showed the judge what she said were photos of bite marks left on the woman's arms and chest.

The victim eventually escaped to another room, where she locked the door and called police.

But an attorney defending Flewelling argues the girlfriend charged at him with a knife.

"She came at him and the dog tried to defend him,” Kim Kossick, Flewelling’s attorney, said.

The judge said she wants to have a hearing to review the evidence of what really happened.

