New Fruita Boat Ramps Open

Colorado Parks and Wild life have completed their eight week project.

The Fruita section of the state park now has two new boat ramps, ready for all boaters and rafters.

Park officials say the brand new ramps replace the single aging ramp that made it difficult for power boaters to launch and load.

The ramp was also crowded during the peak fall periods when rafters, and waterfowl hunters were using the ramp to access the Colorado River Downstream of Fruita.

Two access points are now available for boaters and rafters and that helps the different needs of each group.

They also added cement to a loop trail along the river near the boat ramp, which will make it more accessible for all park users.

Park officials say this is the perfect time to open the ramps.