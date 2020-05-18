New CASA volunteers sworn in virtually

It was a first for CASA volunteers in Mesa County; they were sworn in virtually.

It's the first time in 23 years that Court Appointed Special Advocates were not sworn in directly in front of a judge.

Six new volunteers were recognized by a remote judge.

They are assigned to cases involving child victims of abuse and neglect, and visit each child on their case at least twice per month.

Officials say this pandemic has been tough on the kids and volunteers, but its important work.

"Number one, making sure they’re not experiencing more abuse, but that they're doing ok at home. This online or school change that we went through…our CASA’s stepped up and kept in really close contact with the kids," said Executive Director Joy Thompson.

Last year CASA of Mesa County served over 320 children in Mesa County with 118 advocates.