Neighbor shares music during coronavirus pandemic

With the cancellation of large events like sports and concerts, it can be hard to feel a sense of community. One neighbor is bringing just that by singing from his front door.

"I heard something last week," said Neal Kaspar. "Everybody go out their front door and say 'god bless america' and I just thought I think I can say more than that."

Neal is a retired educator and his passion for music has brought him out to his front porch.

"We have a lot of retirees over here and they are stuck in their homes or in their yards," said Paul Lachance. "This is kind of nice for Neal to come out and do a little entertaining in the evening."

Two times a night, he strums some of his favorite tunes.

"Just to try and lift people's spirits," Kaspar said.

"There are so much unknowns and there is so much anxiety out there that this is nice for ten minutes of relaxation," said Lachance.

Neal cut his first record in 1968. He writes birthday jingles and music for his church

"I just love music and it lifts me," said Kaspar. "It has absolutely kept me and candy and I very upbeat in spite of everything that's going on."

He hopes to see more smiles at his doorstep concerts, of course, while following social distancing rules.

"Each of us has a contribution to make," Kaspar said. "We search and we find something special. Walk by, drive by, wave from your upstairs window. Whatever they would like to do is fine. I just love to see happy faces."

Neal sings at 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. everyday at 503 Riverview Drive in Grand Junction.