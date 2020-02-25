Feb. 25 is National Pancake Day and IHOP is giving out free flapjacks to celebrate.

Customers can walk in and get a free short stack.

While there is no charge, they are hoping that people donate to their fundraiser. They're trying to raise money to give back to charities like Shriners Hospital for Children.

"My daughter’s a shrine kid, 16 surgeries, not one penny out of my pocket for 16 surgeries in salt lake to fix her orthopedic problem and so it's huge. So, the more money we can raise, the better off we're going to do to help fund that hospital in salt lake,” says Shrine Club Daran Mahomey.

Last year, the IHOP on Highway 6 and 50 raised nearly $6,000.

