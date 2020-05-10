National Foster Care Month

"We were helping out a friend who lost her daughter," explained foster mom Lynda Sanchez.

That's how the family became motivated to go into foster care.

"We had to discuss it with our family to see what they thought about it cause that's a big decision, so we thought about it and we realized it was our family's calling to do foster care."

They find the most rewarding thing about taking kids in is….

"Getting to know them and watch them grow, you see a lot of trauma with the kids that come through here," said foster dad Andres Sanchez.

Their daughter Felicia also makes a point to comfort kids when they need it, especially the girls she often shares a room with.

"I know a lot of the kids that we had like they would cry their selves to sleep," said Felicia Sanchez.

The parents say having their kids reassure their foster siblings is key to ensuring a loving environment. The ending goal, hope for kids to reunite with their biological parents.