NJCAA JUCO World Series lengthens agreement with Grand Junction

Grand Junction has agreed to host the NJCAA DI Baseball World Series for an additional nine years through 2044.

The NJCAA and the Grand Junction Baseball Committee will have an expanded partnership that will seek to continue to grow the tournament through collaborative efforts. The 10-team tournament, canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, will move to a seeded tournament for the first time in its history in the 2021 season.

"The NJCAA is pleased to extend our relationship with the city of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Baseball Committee," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "The NJCAA DI World Series has long been a premier event in college athletics and we look forward to building on its rich history and traditions."

Darren Coltrinari of the Grand Junction Baseball Committee commented on the agreement and the future of the World Series. "The Grand Junction Baseball Committee is extremely proud to extend our partnership with the NJCAA. The City of Grand Junction has become a special place for NJCAA Division I baseball programs and our community is extremely proud of that. For the first time since 1959, Memorial Day weekend will be quiet at Sam Suplizio Field, but it will be louder than ever to welcome back these amazing student-athletes in 2021. In a time that we all wish baseball was able to be played, it is an honor to celebrate the extension of this great tournament."

To read the full release, visit NJCAA.org.