NC girl, 8, dies after suffering seizure due to coronavirus

The family of an 8-year-old girl from North Carolina who died of COVID-19 complications wants everyone to know the virus isn’t only a risk for the elderly.

Aurea Soto Morales, an 8-year-old girl known as “Yoshi,” is being remembered by family as a confident girl who loved to go outside. (Source: Morales Family/WNCN/CNN)

Aurea Soto Morales, an 8-year-old girl known as “Yoshi,” died Monday at a University of North Carolina hospital from complications of COVID-19, less than a week after her symptoms started.

She, her parents and her older sister all tested positive for the coronavirus.

"She was very healthy. She always loved to go outside," said her sister, Jennifer Morales. "She would always be this confident little girl. She would like every time we would take a picture of her."

Days after she began feeling ill, Yoshi suffered a seizure Friday and was rushed to the hospital. It caused brain swelling, and she went into a coma before her death.

The 8-year-old’s family says they want everyone to take the virus more seriously. They’re asking everyone to continue to wear masks and to stay home if feeling sick.

"Everybody often associates it as, of course, old people are only going to get it and die, but no, that's not true: my sister got it," Morales said.

The family is also asking businesses to wipe down surfaces and to continue to limit the number of people who are allowed inside at a time.

"Every little thing they do may save lives. We don't want other parents to suffer from what we are going through," Morales said.

A GoFundMe created for the family has raised more than $40,000. It will cover Yoshi’s medical and funeral expenses.

Copyright 2020 WNCN, Morales Family, CDC via CNN. All rights reserved.