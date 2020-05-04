N95 mask decontamination system coming to Montrose

Montrose will soon have a new facility to decontaminate N-95 masks so they can be re-used.

State officials say this is one of two systems like this in the state of Colorado.

It's made by a company called Battelle, and can clean and decontaminate up to 80,000 masks per day.

We're told healthcare providers will be able to go online, and sign up to use the equipment.

Then, all they have to do is package up the used masks and send them to the site, which will be at Friendship Hall in Montrose.

"At the site, they run them through units that use vapor of hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate them, and then they package them back up and send them back to the healthcare providers," said Strategic Communications Director, Micki Trost.

State officials say the new system should be available by the week of May 11th.