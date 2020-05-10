Mother's Day Church Service

Mother’s Day was celebrated by church-goers at the Fruita United Methodist church.

The service was held in the church yard and attendees were asked to bring chair and wear a mask. The reason for the gathering was so the group could share the worship while also maintaining social distancing recommendations. This comes almost two weeks after Mesa County’s reopening order.

They say they are unsure when people will be allowed to attend church inside until they feel they have a complete cleaning order in hand.

“Yeah, I think it’s real important that the houses of worship have a space they can get together, but it’s also more important to take care of and watch over the people that we serve. So taking persons health into consideration is our first priority and that’s what we’re working on is to make sure we keep people healthy before we have them come back and celebrate together." said reverend Patrick Lewis.

Under the order places of worship are allowed to reopen with no more than 50 people. Bigger churches like Canyon View Vineyard have opted to keep their services online until all guests are allowed to return.