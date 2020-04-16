Mosquito Larvae found in Mesa county

Warmer weather is coming, which means so are mosquitos. In fact, officials have found mosquito larvae around mesa country in the last couple of weeks.

The Grand River Mosquito Control District is asking folks to help "fight the bite," by draining sitting water on your property.

They say the snowpack did well this year, and with more rain and warmer weather coming they are predicting even more mosquitoes.

The biggest concern is of course West Nile Virus. Officials say there is no evidence that they can transmit COVID-19.

"Make sure that you're emptying water around your property because again life cycle with mosquito all start in the water. And so if we can break that up and empty it, that kills the larvae," says District Manager Grand River Mosquito Control District Tim Moore.

If you're out when mosquito activity is highest officials recommend wearing love sleeve shirts, and have repellent handy.