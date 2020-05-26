Montrose restaurants open dining rooms after variance granted

Montrose restaurants can now let in 50% of their capacity or up to 50 people in their dining rooms, but one owner says it’s not going to be business as usual.

The owner of The Stone House in Montrose this is the first day in about three months that he can open his doors for people that want to dine in.

Montrose County's variance was granted by the state this last weekend, which allows restaurants to allow up to fifty people inside, or half of their fire code capacity.

The Stone House took a big hit during this pandemic, and lost about 75% of its business, and hopes to rebound in the coming weeks.

“The ordinance says they need to have masks going to their table, but once they are at their table they can take their masks off and enjoy their meal. We have to have six feet apart from any table so we are not having any kind of big social gatherings," said Owner Don Vincent.

Only parties of six or fewer will be allowed if they know each other or are family.

Don also said at one point this spring, he was down to 8 of his total 45 staff members on the clock, so he's glad to get them working again.

But for all this to work out, Montrose county has to stay under a 15% positive case rate for coronavirus.

