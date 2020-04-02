Montrose health officials: only take chloroquine phosphate from a doctor

Officials in Montrose County are warning against using a chemical from hardware stores to fight COVID-19.

Its called chloroquine phosphate, and its used for treating disease for aquarium fish, and malaria in humans.

Montrose County health officials say they've heard reports of people getting this at hardware stores nationwide, and they do not endorse using it.

The FDA also says people should not take any form of chloroquine unless it has been prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider and is obtained through a legitimate source.

Montrose officials say some doctors have used this to treat patients in the United States with COVID-19, but there's not enough data to show if its an effective treatment.

"In appropriate settings where you are medically supervised, these medications can be safe, however, in an unsupervised setting from a source that isn't preparing it for medical use, it can be very harmful," said Medical Advisor for Montrose County Public Health, Joe Adragna.

The FDA says clinical trials are still needed to "provide scientific evidence that the treatments are effective."