Montrose School District distributing meals to students during closure

Montrose County School District remains closed through April 12th amid concerns about COVID-19.

During the closure, the district will be cleaning the buildings to help prevent the spread of disease.

Starting on Wednesday, March 18th, MCSD Food and Nutrition Services will put together bagged meals, which includes breakfast and lunch, and will hand them out from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. Monday through Friday at four locations.

Centennial Middle School is the designated pick-up location for students who go to Cottonwood, Johnson and Centennial.

Northside Elementary School is the designated meal pick-up spot for students who go to Northside, Oak Grove and Peak Academy.

Montrose High School is the pick-up spot for Early Childhood Center, Columbine, Pomona, Vista Charter, and Montrose High School.

Olathe Elementary School will be the pick-up location for Olathe Elementary and Olathe Middle/High.

This free service is available to all students through April 3rd. Organizers say there will be a drive-through or walk-up set-up to distribute the meals.

At this time, Montrose County does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19. The closure is out of an abundance of caution.

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.