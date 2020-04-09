Montrose School District cancels in-person class for the remainder of the year

Montrose School District is officially ending in person classes for the rest of the school year.

The district is currently on spring break and has completed two weeks of remote learning so far. Their experience has been stressful but positive.

"It's going well is what I'd say. There's bumps on the road but we're working on it every day. We have a great team. We are making calls on a weekly basis and of course our online programs."

Remote learning has become the new normal. Teachers prepare lessons and find new ways to engage children who are now learning from home.

The school district affects over 20,000 people and the superintendent doesn't want to take any chances.

"We don't want any more of our people to be in danger. I don't want students with immune deficiencies to be put in jeopardy. We don't want staff members with health issues as well. It got to be very obvious that staying in remote learning is the best thing to do," says Stephen Schiell, Superintendent of Montrose School District.

Schiell goes on to say they are working hard to make it work and they want children, teachers, staff and the community safe. There were zero positive cases of COVID-19 on March 13, when the district suspended in-person classes. As of April 9, there are 39.

Over the past couple of summers there have been mediation and enrichment programs, and now the district is looking to see what they can offer for summer 2020. The school district also says plans for a potential graduation ceremony in late july early august is in the works and will be announced in the coming weeks.

District 51 hasn't followed suit yet.