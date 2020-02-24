Montrose Regional Airport Economically Soaring

With a surge of visitors in the past few years, officials say the Montrose Regional Airport is looking to expand.

Officials say it has brought in over $600-million since 2013.

Montrose county commissioners say the airport one of the biggest sources of income for the Montrose area, and a new study from C-DOT backs that up, with business revenues going over $327-million.

Data from C-DOT’s aviation economic impact study shows the airport brought in nearly $628-million dollars between 2013 and 2018.

With all the foot-traffic, the airport has added a new gate, but there's more expansion planned with officials looking at adding on another 90,000 square feet.

"We've had approximately 320-thousand people that have come in and out of this airport. We're up almost 20% in enplanements and deplanements. We are the fastest growing airport in the state of Colorado," said Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash.

The airport also wants to add a new flight to a major city in the Pacific Northwest, but so far there has not been one named.

