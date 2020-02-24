Montrose Regional Airport Economically Soaring

By  | 
Updated: Mon 7:30 PM, Feb 24, 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO/KJCT)-- With a surge of visitors in the past few years, officials say the Montrose Regional Airport is looking to expand.

Officials say it has brought in over $600-million since 2013.

Montrose county commissioners say the airport one of the biggest sources of income for the Montrose area, and a new study from C-DOT backs that up, with business revenues going over $327-million.

Data from C-DOT’s aviation economic impact study shows the airport brought in nearly $628-million dollars between 2013 and 2018.

With all the foot-traffic, the airport has added a new gate, but there's more expansion planned with officials looking at adding on another 90,000 square feet.

"We've had approximately 320-thousand people that have come in and out of this airport. We're up almost 20% in enplanements and deplanements. We are the fastest growing airport in the state of Colorado," said Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash.

The airport also wants to add a new flight to a major city in the Pacific Northwest, but so far there has not been one named.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus