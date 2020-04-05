Montrose Recreation Center is taking registrations for Summer 2020

The Montrose Recreation District will accept registration for Summer Programs beginning Monday, April 6 at 6:00 a.m.

During this time, programs for April are cancelled. They will only accept registrations for programs and activities that begin after May 26th. Other programs may be added to replace cancelled spring activities.

Programs include youth baseball and softball, karate and climbing. Adults can also sign up for programs such as soccer, softball and fitness.

“First, the Board and staff of the MRD miss seeing you, connecting in person, leading you in activities, and all the other fun and interesting things we generally face every day – whether at the CRC, the Field House, on the sports fields, at the parks, or on the trails. We know it is difficult that our routines and senses of normalcy have been greatly disrupted; we hope you are adjusting and adapting, and above all else staying well” says Executive Director, Mari Steinbach in a letter to the community.

To read the full letter and more information regarding programs due to COVID-19, please visit www.Montroserec.com.

