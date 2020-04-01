Montrose County gives update on COVID-19 testing process

The Montrose County local government shared some more information on COVID-19 testing and the process they go through after someone has been confirmed.

Lisa Gallegos, EPR coordinator and Communicable Disease Specialist with Montrose County Public Health (MCPH), said there have been 286 total COVID-19 tests with 14 positive cases, 138 negative and 134 pending. Gallegos is working one-on-one with the area hospitals to keep up with the information to let those who were tested know where they stand. The state of Colorado has 3,338 positive cases, 612 have been hospitalized and 18,645 have been tested.

After finding out that a person has tested positive, MCPH will reach out to that person and let them know and ask where they have been and who they have seen in the last 14 days. It takes about a day to trace where the positive patient has been and who they might have been in contact with. MCPH then calls those people who have been around the positive case, asks them how they are feeling, and asks them to self-monitor. If they are not feeling well, they should contact their physician so they can get an order to get tested.

There are three positive cases that are in Montrose Hospital. One is from Gunnison and two are local residents. The test results are going through a commercial lab and they have been giving results back to MCPH within 48 hours. Once the names of positive cases are received from the labs, they can look at the locations they are from to identify if there are any hotspots.

You can watch the full conference here.