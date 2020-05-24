Montrose County gets approved by the State

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) Montrose County has been approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The approval pertains to houses of worship, restaurants, and gyms. It approves 50% of the posted occupancy code limit not to exceed 50 people at any given time.
If the county is to exceed a 15% positive rate or more than 42 cases in a two-week period, the variance will be automatically rescinded by the State.
For more information on COVID-19 in Montrose County, please visit montrosecountyjic.com.
To view specific operational requirements for gyms, restaurants and houses of worship, please visit www.montrosecountyjic.com/business-guidance/.