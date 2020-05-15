Montrose County School District 2020 Graduation Ceremony

We know there's been lots of talk about graduation here on the western slope… one school district decided to make it will happen, this Sunday.

Montrose County School District seniors will be celebrated with a with a "vehicle procession commencement ceremony."

The ceremony will take place at noon and 2 PM respectively, and will be broadcasted remotely by radio for those graduating from Montrose and Olathe High Schools.

"I can honestly say I never thought I'd see something like this ever happen in education. You know, it's probably been one of the toughest things as a principal I've had to manage and work with,” says Scott Brown, Olathe Middle and High School Principal.

The ceremony live-streamed on the Montrose County School District's Facebook page.

