Montrose County Fair Board continues preparation for a modified fair

At Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled Montrose County Fair Board meeting, the board approved a modified fair schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the current restrictions on gatherings of people, the board anticipates that some level of restrictions for larger events will still be in place at the time of fair. The modified schedule prioritizes the Jr. Show, allowing 4-H and FFA members the opportunity to continue preparations to show and sell their projects at the fair. As such, the fair board has made the difficult decision of eliminating free public entertainment, contests, and the Open Show. A decision on the status of the Colorado Pro Rodeo will be made later depending on restrictions.

“These are very uncertain times. As a fair board, we are working to ensure that our local youth have the opportunity to show. They have already invested time and money in their projects and we want to continue to reward their hard work,” said Fair Board President Chris Cohick. “We are saddened to have to make these hard decisions, but understand that they are temporary for the 2020 Fair.”

For more information about the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo or to view the modified schedule, please visit montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.