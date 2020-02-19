Mild flu season in Delta County

We are in the middle of flu season, and the Delta County Health Department says they have bumped up their vaccine rate.

Earlier this month, the health department said there were 11 flu-related hospitalizations in Delta County.

Staff say they usually see the bulk of their cases during this time in February, but they have a lower case count this year than last year.

They say they've seen both strains, Influenza A and B, and fewer kids are getting the flu.

"Especially for our hospitalized cases, we've only had one pediatric hospitalization so far this year, but primarily, its been about age 59 and up," said Registered Nurse, Kendra Wilson.

Last year in Delta County, there were more than 30 hospitalizations because of the flu, and two people died.