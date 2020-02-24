Microchip Clinic

Roice Hurst is continuing part of their mission to keep our pets safe in case they get lost.

People came in with around two to four pets each to take advantage of the discounted price of microchipping.

Microchipping is usually thirty dollars or more. Today they were $15.

Officials say they are trying to do the clinic on a monthly basis.

"Microchips are really critical, it's one of the easiest ways you can ensure the highest likelihood of being reunited with your pets if something were to happen. If they were to get out of your yard, if they were to be stolen from your yard, if they get spooked from fireworks or lightning and escape,” says Roice Hurst Humane Society Anna Stout.

If a pet is lost, microchips help to find the name of the pet and its owner.

