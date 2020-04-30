Mesa County Parks and Recreation open ballcourts

Coronavirus has affected almost every aspect of our community. This includes the availability of local parks and sports facilities.

Due to a lower rate of infection in Mesa County, residents can how enjoy time on open space ball courts.

That only refers to activities like pickle-ball, handball, basketball, and tennis.

All other playgrounds and indoor facilities remain closed.

No organizations, sports teams, and games are allowed.

Players must adhere to all social distancing guidelines and remain six feet apart.

If guidelines are not met, the department may close ball court facilities again.

Golf, open space trailheads and trails remain open.

