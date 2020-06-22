Mesa and Delta Counties declared natural disaster areas after April agriculture freeze

Requests to designate Delta and Mesa counties as natural disaster areas have been approved by the USDA due the late season freeze in April.

The loss of crops have been devastating for many farmers around the valley, it has even resulted in the loss of all crops for some.

By designating the counties as natural disasters it will provide financial relief to farmers through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

Senators Cory Gardner, Michael Bennet and Congressman Scott Tipton sent the request in.

We spoke with one Z’s Orchard… a peach and cherry farm that has suffered immensely.

“Basically it’s like someone that has a salary, losing their salary for the year, but yet still having all their expenses as far as maintaining the business,” says Carol Zadrozny, owner.

In total, losses from the freeze are expected to be around $50 million dollars.

