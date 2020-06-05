Mesa Theater opens back up

Large venues across the state are still closed, that includes most concert halls and festival grounds. But, Mesa Theater says they’re opening their doors for a show Friday, June 5.

They're opening its doors for the first time since COVID 19 hit the valley.

This weekend proceeds from tickets directly helping the theater.

They will not have more than 150 people in the facility, usually that number is over 800 folks.

Seats are set up in a way that would prevent more than six people from being in one area.