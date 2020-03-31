Mesa County up to 16 COVID-19 cases, Montrose County remains at 14 confirmed cases

Mesa County Public Health announced four more residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total to 16 cases. There have been 295 samples taken. Thirty-five cases are still pending.

In Montrose County, there are 14 positive cases of COVID-19. Two patients are hospitalized, and the rest are in self-quarantine at home. To date, 286 tests were administered in Montrose County and 134 tests are pending.

There are 2,966 cases in Colorado. In the state, there are 50 counties with positive cases. There are 509 people hospitalized throughout the state and 69 people have died.