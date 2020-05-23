Mesa County to enter Phase 2 Memorial Day Weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) Mesa County Public Health has been granted from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to enter Phase 2. Phase 2 will go into effect May 24, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

This will allow businesses to implement health and safety procedures in their establishment; instead of MCPH deciding which specific industry or activity should open or remain closed.

“While some restrictions remain, I feel good about this step and I am confident our businesses and residents will continue to stay the course,” Jeff Kuhr, MCPH Executive Director.

Phase 2 will entail:

Group Gatherings- Allows gatherings of up to 50 people. Six feet of distance will still be required between non-household members.

Businesses & Organizations- Allows facilities and establishments to open at or expand up to 50% capacity not to exceed more than 175 people in a confined indoor space for critical and noncritical businesses, including houses of worship after submission of an application to MCPH.

Personal Recreation- Allows local and personal recreation activities as long as they are able to follow specific health and safety measures.

 
