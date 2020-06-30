Mesa County residents weigh-in on why they voted

Today was Mesa county residents’ last day to turn in their ballots before 7 PM.

“Everybody should do it, you know—if they want change, this is one way to do it,” says resident Alex Gaytan.

The big race for county commissioner between Senator Ray Scott and Cody Davis for the Republican Party will be revealed shortly, while Kathryn Bedell is running uncontested on the ballot for the Democratic Party.

“It’s my right, many people fought for that right and I respect what they did to make sure that I have the ability to make sure who I want to represent me and my beliefs,” says Mesa County resident, Wendy Heatherington.

It isn't just the candidates that are keeping busy today-- it's also the voter service polling centers.

"We are keeping things wiped down. Each booth, we are wiping down the chairs, the pins, and trying to take care of our voters… With this election, the supervisor and a bipartisan team, brings-- empties the boxes, which we've not done before in the past,” says Donna Barker, Mesa County Central Services, voter service polling center, supervisor.

