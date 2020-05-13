Mesa County officials plan for antibody testing, and graduation

Officials announced today at a press briefing that antibody testing is now available in Mesa County, and can show if someone has built up antibodies in their blood to fight covid-19.

The county also wants to test 1500 new people by the end of May.

They want to use these test results not to for diagnostic purposes, but to see how long the virus has been in Mesa County.

"They know about when they started having things, so we can keep track of time of onset of symptoms, so January or whenever it is...I’ve heard as early as December," said Jeff Kuhr, with Mesa County Public Health.

They also talked about high school graduation ceremonies.

D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko explained how high school commencement will look in July, saying families will do a drive-thru type ceremony, where only the students will leave their cars to be recognized.

Those will take place July 10th through the 13th.