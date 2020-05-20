Mesa County gets DOJ grant

Mesa County is getting more grant money to help fight COVID-19.

This time, it comes in the form of a Department of Justice grant for more than $58,000 dollars.

The grant is the latest one given out as part of a $14 million-dollar allocation for local jurisdictions in Colorado.

It comes from the $3 trillion dollar government stimulus package, and officials hope to give law enforcement agencies some help wherever they need it.

"The great thing about this is its really up to the county, as long as its related to the response of the COVID crisis, the money can be used for just about anything," said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.

GJPD was given more than $90,000 last month to help buy personal protective equipment and sanitize vehicles.