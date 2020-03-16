Mesa County expanding COVID-19 testing

Testing for COVID-19 will start up again tomorrow across the state, and here in Mesa County more drive up testing is being added, but it's not going to look like how the Front Range has done it.

The take away message here is you *can't* just show up-- this is not a free for all drive up where anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 can come and get tested.

You must have an appointment after you’ve been referred by your health care provider.

To avoid people showing up randomly, public health officials haven't told us the exact location where this will happen.

Mesa County Public Health says, the county's ability to test people is being expanded.

"Our scheduling in Mesa County is by appointment only. So if you feel that you need to be screened for COVID, if you are showing any symptoms, call your healthcare provider, they can get you screened an appointment," said Spokesperson for MCPH, Amanda Mayle.

Mesa County Public Health says its taking about three days for test results to come back.