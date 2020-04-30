Mesa County begins separate reopening from state

Restaurants like Randy's Southside Diner have been empty for over a month and they are ready to get back to work.

"March 17 is the day that I will remember for the rest of my life," said Randy Emmons. "I never thought that in one day I could seen 85% of my business disappear overnight for something that I didn't do."

With COVID-19, Randy's diner has had to change the way they operate.

"We had to lay 22 employees off," Emmons said. "We've been able to bring back the majority of our full time employees but not our part time employees. Getting to open is a saving grace for them and to us."

Effective today, Mesa County Public Health declared that restaurants can open their dining spaces with guidelines in place. Limiting the dining area to 30% of capacity, not allowing customers to wait in the lobby or in lines outside, and limiting group parties to six people from a single household are just a few of those guidelines.

"We are able to move forward with about 25 people at our North Avenue restaurant and our Clifton restaurant and about 20 at our Orchard Mesa restaurant at a time," said Emmons.

If taking extra precautions means being able to get more customers in, Emmons is for it.

"We've spent the last 45 days cleaning our restaurants. we are ready," said Emmons. "We are clean. we have got our systems in place."

Local restaurants have struggled during this time and they are ready to get back to serving the community.

"(I'm) really proud to be the leading part of Colorado and have Mesa County be that county that is able to step up and show the rest of the state this can be done, this can be done effectively, and safely," Emmons said. "Now we have a purpose again where we can move forward and actually contribute to the community again."