Mesa County Workforce Center hosts annual Talent Pipeline Report

The Mesa County Workforce hosted a luncheon Thursday to discuss job development in the county.

Local business owners and community development partners gathered for the annual Talent Pipeline Report luncheon. The report is created by the Colorado Workforce Development council. It shows different workforce development trends like hot jobs, growing industries and unemployment rates.

“The unemployment rate right now is at 3.1 percent for Mesa County, which is extremely low. This last year, we saw our lowest unemployment rate ever in the history of Mesa County at 2.5 percent. So right now, it’s extremely difficult to get that qualified talent through the doors for our employers, but we’re really trying to adapt and evolve,” said Curtis Englehart, Workforce Center Director.

According to the report, healthcare, manufacturing and I.T. are all growing industries in Mesa County.