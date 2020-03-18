Mesa County Workforce Center closing doors to public until further notice

Mesa County Workforce says their doors will be closed to the public until further notice, as they take safety precautions because of COVID-19.

They say although they are closed, they will still be helping with all services. Most of their staff will be working remotely.

They will be keeping their community services building open to guests, but the amount of people allowed inside will be limited.

“Community service building is still open and the idea is to limit it to one lobby, so that's why this lobby is also closed. So clients can still go in there and get general information, as well as applications and still continue to submit those through our regular portals,” says Workforce Center Director Curtis Englehart.