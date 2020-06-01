Mesa County Public Health Concerns on Protests

Protesting has brought crowds together from all over… but there still hasn't been a vaccine found for the coronavirus.

We talked to the Mesa County Public Health Department to find out the health risks of gathering in large groups.

The executive director says, he is always worried about an outbreak of the virus after big crowds gather, but he appreciates the efforts the protestors have made to continue to wear masks and distance as needed.

"Yeah, so let's remember that the mask, the purpose of the mask is to be worn when social distancing is not possible. So it doesn't have to be everything, I think first and foremost wearing a cloth face covering is the best thing or to be prepared to put one on when social distancing isn't possible,” says MCPH Executive Director, Jeff Kuhr.

According to the health department, if cases spike, the state still has the power to take away the variance given to the county to reopen up.

