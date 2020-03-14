Mesa County Libraries to close until April 6th

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, all Mesa County Libraries are closing until at least April 6th.

The decision was made after the announcement Saturday of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Mesa County.

The staff hopes by closing the libraries they will encourage people in the community to practice social distancing, which is when people increase the space between themselves and others to reduce the chances of spreading the virus.

In light of the closure, all classes and events are also canceled through April 6th.

Library staff says that if you have materials checked out from the library, you should keep them until the library reopens. You will not be billed for them.

The library does plan to offer to activities and certain programming online at mesacountylibraries.org.

Additional information about COVID-19:

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

Make sure you wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth if you haven't washed your hands. Health officials say it's also important to stay home if you are sick and to keep your kids home if they are sick.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.