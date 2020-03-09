Mesa County economic outlook

A local professor says the overall outlook of the economy in Mesa County is good albeit the immediate future is unclear amid coronavirus concerns.

In 2019, Mesa County unemployment rates dropped and hundreds of new jobs were added...that's according to CMU's Associate Professor of Economics Nathan Perry.

Healthcare fields added over 300 jobs, and construction added over 400 jobs.

But, with the spread of COVID-19, he says that can change the trajectory of the 2020 economy.

“We're starting to see financial markets get hit, we're starting to see growth slow in china as a result of manufacturing having to shut down over coronavirus.And so that has a real potential to impact quarter one and quarter two growth of the United States, and that can trickle down and put some slower momentum on Mesa County,” says Associate Professor of Economics Nathan Perry.

