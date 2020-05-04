Mesa County Clerk and Recorders Office Reopens

The main motor vehicle office is now back open to the public with limited exposure during phase one... though the office is open from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., the first hour is reserved for people most at risk.

The majority of services have opened back up with the exception of vin inspections.Those using the office are asked to wear a mask, gloves, and are told not to bring any guests.

“Well we’re open to the public and we’ve been real excited for this day. Our staff has been continuously working behind the scenes to answer phone calls and take care of people dropping of their information, but today we actually get to greet the citizens of Mesa County once again so we’re real excited about that," said Tina Peters, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.

The skip the trip options are still available for customers that would like to process title and registration paperwork remotely. Phone and online services are encouraged when possible.

Upon the guidance from the Mesa County Public Health Department, phase 2 will allow the Clifton office to reopen with the exception of in-person renewals and phase 3 will give the Fruita office the go ahead.

