Market on Main moves to Two Rivers Convention Center parking lot

This year is the first year the Market on Main, will not be the market on Main Street, but instead will be held in the Two Rivers Convention Center parking lot… and it's all being done to maintain social distancing.

This is the first year they've held it at this location.

There is a one-way traffic path and hand sanitizer dispensers throughout.

"We’re really happy to have the vendors we do have, and especially a lot of our produce vendors lost a lot of their crop from the freeze,” says Rykel Mener Downtown Grand Junction, event coordinator.

Due to the city ordinance pets are not allowed and they are encouraging people to wear masks.

