Main Street Cafe under new ownership

Main Street Cafe has been open for nearly three decades and now they enter a new phase in their history; new ownership.

After 28 years in business, Nina and Evan Gluckman have sold the business and retired.

But it's in good hands. Sonja Larson is now talking over.

The Grand Valley native grew up in the restaurant business, working in every aspect except as an owner.

"I started busing tables in a family establishment in a small town when I was like 13." says Larson. "And it was over. It was day one and I knew this is what I was going to be doing for the rest of my life."

The place will stay as Main Street Cafe. They also tell us they plan to extend their hours to 7:00 pm in hopes of snagging the dinner crowd.