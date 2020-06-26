Lowe’s partners up to distribute PPE to small businesses in the Grand Valley

Foot traffic in many local businesses just isn't the same…

Lowe's, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce and the Western Colorado Latino Chamber all teamed up to provide small businesses--specifically, minority, women and veteran owned with personal protective equipment.

Covid-19 has effected 38% of Hispanics out of the total number of cases in Colorado.

"For them to know and recognize the needs of the local community, is a great way for us to be able to provide something back during these necessary and hard times,” says Sonia Gutierrez, board member of the Western Colorado Latino Chamber.

They are distributing 4,000 non-medical masks at the Lowe's pro desk and Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce.

