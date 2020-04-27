Locals "Adopt a Senior"

The “Adopt a Senior Western Slope Facebook Page” has nearly 2000 followers. Over 200 of those people being seniors in high school or college, and the rest are people willing to adopt.

It’s all a part of taking a senior under their wings during COVID 19.

“It’s been rough, it finally hit me a few days ago where I just had a breakdown, where i’m not going to be able to go to class again. I'm not going to be able to experience prom one last time,” Class of 2020 Autumn Henderson says.,

Some students are devastated that they don’t get to experience their last days of high school, now the Facebook page “Adopt a Senior,” hopes to give them a little encouragement.

“Some person from, I can’t remember where, sent me a gift box with a bunch of food snacks saying from anonymous,” Autumn says.

Asking seniors about their interests, and how they’re doing in the midst of COVID 19.

“It can be as simple as a card with encouragement in it or whatever you like,” Page Admin Shannon Henderson.

Some making care packages with board games, and snacks,

“It’s super nice that people are actually like reaching out, and wanting to help, which is super amazing,” Autumn says.

Others writing letters to make sure seniors know they are loved during this time

