Local musicians perform live to raise money for COVID-19 patients

Financial and medical resources have been stretched to the limit for local hospitals. To help with this fight, the Family Health West Foundation has created a relief fund to not only support our current and expected patients, but also hospital needs. On Thursday afternoon, the foundation had a live music fundraiser on Facebook. Hospital officials say they're overjoyed with how much support they've gotten so far.

“It is going to help with any of the needs the facility may need related to specifically COVID-19 epidemic. We've been able to move from a 25-bed capacity to larger. That comes at a cost as well. Renting beds, trying to develop new rooms. Our facility is ready to take on whatever responsibilities we need to do as family health west for our community," says John Kelley, Director of Family Health West

Six local musicians performed including 17-year old tanner Smolinksi of Fruita Monument High.

Do donate visit, www.fhwfoundation.org

