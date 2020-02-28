Local food bank helping to combat hunger in the Grand Valley

State numbers show one in ten people experience hunger in the Grand Valley and Community Food Bank is trying to do their part by helping those in need.

They serve about 1,500 people a month and each person gets a 3-day supply of food for everyone in their family.

Each person can get food nine times a year. Seniors and veterans can come 12 times a year.

"There is obviously a problem here, and people are struggling. And so, just the fact that people are able to donate their time, their money, and go to the grocery store and pick up an extra few items. It's really heartwarming," says Volunteer Community Food Bank Tyler Remnant.

The food bank is having a food drive next month at the City Market on 12th and Patterson.

