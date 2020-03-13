Local company stocked up on cleaning supplies

We've seen the damage done at local stores, people stocking up and hoarding sanitizer and toilet paper.

We've showed you the pictures of barren shelves at Walmart and other drug stores.

But a local business is full stocked with all different kinds of cleaning supplies.

Sanitary Supply Corp has hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray as well as toilet paper.

They are working with their manufacturer to keep up with supply flow.

You can stop by their store at 787 22 Road or give them a call to get supplies.