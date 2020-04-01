Local church acting as food distribution center

With so many families without work and needing food, a local church is acting as a food distribution center for other churches and people in need.

Volunteers at Canyon View Vineyard Church unloaded a Convoy of Hope semi-truck filled with 27,000 pounds of food and supplies.

A senior pastor at the church is on the board for Convoy of Hope, and arranged for a truck to be sent down from Missouri.

Church leaders say they want to be a distribution center for other churches that need food for their congregations.

“We have people coming to get food from us that are in Cadillacs, and normal cars..this is not just something that is hitting our lower income people,” said Worship Pastor, Tim Brown.

The church also delivers food to people who are home-bound.

